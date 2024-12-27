A Christmas Miracle: Murder Hornets Eradicated in the USA

Officials in the United States have announced a major success in eradicating the world's largest hornet, known as the "murder hornet," which had been causing a threat to honey bees.

The murder hornet, feared for its dangerous sting and ability to devastate a honey bee hive in a short time, has been declared as wiped out from the U.S. The eradication effort comes five years after the hornets were first spotted in Washington state, near the Canadian border.

This victory is the result of comprehensive efforts, including residents placing traps on their properties and reporting sightings, as well as researchers using innovative methods such as attaching tiny radio tracking tags to the hornets to locate and destroy their nests.

The successful eradication of these hornets has been widely celebrated as a rare triumph over insect pests. Sven Spichiger, pest program manager of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, expressed his delight at the accomplishment, emphasizing the rarity of such a win against insects.

The "murder hornets," also known as Asian giant hornets, gained notoriety in 2013 after causing fatalities and injuries in China. Their presence in North America was first detected in British Columbia, Canada, in 2019 and later confirmed in Washington state.

The hornets posed significant threats to pollinators and native insects, capable of decimating a honey bee hive in under 90 minutes and delivering venom far more potent than that of a honey bee.

Despite the successful eradication, it is still important to keep an eye out as other invasive hornets continue to pose threats in different regions. Washington State plans to continue monitoring and trapping efforts to prevent any potential reemergence.

