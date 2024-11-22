Moose have been spotted in Upstate New York, and they are more dangerous than you might think! According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, moose are a greater threat to humans than bears do. Hard to believe but it's true that more injuries happen in Alaska from moose encounters than bear run-ins.

Why is Bullwinkle turning into a troublemaker? North America's tallest critter, stands 7 feet tall and weighs as much as 1,800 pounds. It munches on willows, birches, and grass and are usually passive pals.

But when the winter food supply is low and their hunger is high, they could come wandering into town, looking for something to eat including trash. So what about this moose vs. bear showdown? Moose aren't meaner than bears by nature, but their numbers put them at the top of the injury charts.

With a moose population outnumbering bears in Alaska, it's no surprise that they're responsible for wounding more people every year. Moose don't usually start fights with humans, but they've got a big presence in the neighborhood, and that raises the odds of a run-in.

So, why the moose attacks? The season for attacks spike during mating season and early spring when mama moose are protecting their cute calves. Also, moose aren't fans of dogs, they don't like all that barking!

Now, imagine driving down the road and, boom, there's a moose in your way! Moose-related accidents are at an all-time high in places like Alaska, and you don't want to mess with these silent giants.

Moose Spotted In Upstate New York

So, what's the best course of action if you find yourself face-to-face with a moose? Avoid confronting them, and don't mess with those massive beasts. Moose sightings are possible in Upstate New York like this one in Salisbury Center (near Utica).

They are a sight to see, but remember to keep your distance and let these majestic creatures carry on with their moos-ing around. Stay safe, and don't forget to steer clear of those moose-filled roads—they're more dangerous than they look!

