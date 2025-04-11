Monarch Butterfly Migration Brings Millions to New York This Spring

Spring in New York is a magical time marked by the cheerful chirping of birds, vibrant blossoms on trees and flowers, and longer days as the weather warms up.

The signs of spring go beyond just nature's awakening; it also marks the arrival of special visitors that symbolize the season's renewal. Get ready to witness a stunning sight as millions of monarch butterflies make their way to New York!

Monarch Butterflies: Signs of Spring

If you've ever wondered when monarch butterflies grace the sky of New York, keep a lookout from mid-May onward. However, the unfortunate reality is that the population of monarch butterflies has significantly decreased over the past two decades due to factors like climate change, food scarcity, and pesticide use, so you'll likely see fewer than you remember seeing when you were a kid.

Witnessing the Monarch

The prime time to catch a glimpse of these beautiful creatures in New York spans from mid-May to mid-October. Their distinct size, with a 3-5 inch wingspan, and breathtaking appearance resembling stained glass, make them a mesmerizing sight against the backdrop of open meadows, fields, and coastal beaches.

Exploring New York State's Monarch Hotspots

If you want a good chance of seeing monarch butterflies when they arrive in New York, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says the best places to spot them are:

Albany Pine Bush Preserve in Albany County

Central Park in Manhattan

Fire Island National Seashore in Suffolk County

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Albany County

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Tonawanda

Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area in Orleans and Genesee Counties

Rogers Environmental Education Center in Chenango County.

