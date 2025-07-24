What was meant to be a summer trip between a father and daughter ended in devastating loss. Nine-year-old Melina Frattolin of Montreal, Quebec, crossed into the United States with her father on July 11, 2025, for what should have been a short vacation. The two were expected to return home on July 19 so that Melina could be reunited with her mother, who had full custody. But that reunion never happened.

A Desperate Call and a Rapid Response

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, a 911 call came into the Warren County dispatch. On the line was 45-year-old Luciano Frattolin, reporting that his daughter Melina had gone missing, possibly abducted, near Exit 22 off the Northway in Lake George. Law enforcement, including the New York State Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office, immediately jumped into action to find the little girl.

The Search Ends in Heartbreak

The next day, Sunday, July 20, search teams combed through areas in Ticonderoga, where Frattolin was believed to have traveled. At around 1:50 p.m., the search ended in heartbreak. Melina was found deceased in the shallow water of a secluded pond. Her life, full of promise and potential, had been cut short in the most unimaginable way.

Preliminary Autopsy Reveals the Unthinkable

On July 21, Dr. Michael Sikirica performed Melina’s autopsy at Glens Falls Hospital. The early findings were deeply unsettling. Her cause of death was ruled as asphyxia due to drowning. The manner of death: homicide. Final results are still pending further lab testing, but the path forward for investigators became painfully clear.

A Father Faces Unforgivable Charges

That same day, authorities arrested Luciano Frattolin. He was charged with second-degree murder, a Class A felony, and concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony. Investigators now believe that sometime between Melina’s 6:30 p.m. phone call to her mother and the 10 p.m. 911 call, Frattolin killed his daughter and left her body behind in a remote area.

No Evidence of Abduction

Frattolin’s claim that Melina had been abducted by someone in a white van has been discredited. Police say there’s no evidence to support that version of events. Instead, surveillance footage from around 5:30 p.m. on July 19 shows Melina and her father together in Saratoga Springs. In her final phone call to her mother, Melina gave no indication she was in danger.

A Call for the Public’s Help

As the investigation continues, the New York State Police are asking for the public’s help. They’re seeking video footage or eyewitness accounts of the gray 2024 Toyota Prius the two were traveling in between July 11 and July 19. They're especially focused on anyone who might have seen the car along I-87 Northway between Exits 28 and 20 during the evening hours of July 19. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 518-873-2750 or by email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

A Little Girl Remembered

Melina Frattolin was just nine years old. Described by family as bright and full of life, she lived in Montreal with her mother. Her parents had been separated since 2019, and Melina only saw her father during visits. What was supposed to be one of those visits turned into a nightmare no one could have foreseen.

A Community Mourns

As the criminal case moves forward and the investigation continues, what remains is the aching void left behind by a little girl who deserved so much more time. Melina’s death has shaken communities on both sides of the border. While justice will now be pursued through the courts, the grief of this loss is something no sentence can truly mend.

In Gratitude

The New York State Police have publicly thanked multiple agencies for their assistance in the case, including local sheriff’s offices, the DEC, the FBI, and even Montreal law enforcement. Their collaboration helped bring clarity to an incredibly difficult and emotional investigation.

For anyone who knows something, anything, that could shed more light on Melina’s final hours, now is the time to come forward. Her voice has been silenced, but the truth still matters.

