Health officials in New York State are warning residents to make sure they are vaccinated against measles before traveling within the country or abroad. This caution comes as measles cases across the United States have spiked, surpassing the total number of cases seen in the entire year of 2024.

The majority of these cases have been reported in New Mexico and Texas, with health officials saying most of the affected individuals are children who were not vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Travel Advisory Issued for High-Risk Nations

State health officials have issued a travel advisory for New Yorkers planning to visit 11 high-risk countries, including but not limited to Canada, Pakistan, and India.

Health care providers have been advised to follow specific MMR vaccine schedules based on the age of the traveler, even recommending one dose for babies as young as 6 months if traveling abroad.

Importance of Measles Vaccination

Measles can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and even death. Health officials stress the significance of staying up-to-date with immunizations to protect not only oneself but also others in the community. Measles can easily spread, with up to 90% of people near an infected individual becoming sick if they are not vaccinated.

Response from Health Officials and U.S. Health Secretary

Health officials emphasize the urgency of vaccination, with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. advocated for the effectiveness of the MMR vaccine in preventing the spread of measles.

Kennedy, previously labeled as a vaccine skeptic, now recognizes the critical role vaccines play in controlling outbreaks. The importance of vaccination is further underscored by the recent outbreak in Canada, where hundreds of measles cases have been reported.

What to Watch For

Upon returning from travel, individuals are advised to watch for symptoms of measles for up to three weeks and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Symptoms can include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash. Measles can be contagious even before the appearance of a rash.

