When the pandemic hit and people found themselves spending more time at home, many took on home improvement projects to keep busy. This surge in DIY enthusiasm was a great boost for stores that sell supplies for such projects. However, in recent years, fewer people have been getting their hands dirty with home renovations.

As more people skip the home improvement aisle, stores in this sector are feeling the pinch - including a store in Johnson City.

It looks like LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, is thinking about going the bankruptcy route which has raised questions about what might happen to their stores, including the one in Johnson City.

With over 400 stores in its portfolio, LL Flooring has seen a drop in sales as people hold off on renovations due to high interest rates and inflation. Their net sales took a hit, down by 21.7% to $188.5 million this year. And their company shares? They nose-dived by 53.5% to 60 cents after talks of a potential shutdown hit the news.

To get their finances back on track, LL Flooring is reportedly considering seeking protection from creditors soon. They've also brought in an investment banking advisor to attract fresh capital from potential investors. On top of that, the company is mulling over selling one of their distribution centers in Virginia to free up cash reserves.

Adding to their money worries, LL Flooring might not meet a minimum liquidity rule in their credit agreement this quarter. So, they're in talks with banks to figure out how to amend the agreement.

The future of LL Flooring is up in the air, and that includes what might happen to stores like the one in Johnson City. The potential bankruptcy filing and the ongoing push to secure more funding and manage their financial obligations will play a big role in shaping what comes next for the company and its stores.

