Exciting news for Central New York as one of our local businesses has yet again put us on the map and in a good light!

Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been crowned the best cidery in America by readers of USA Today. This family-run orchard, located just west of Cooperstown, has captured the hearts of cider enthusiasts nationwide with its commitment to producing high-quality beverages and maintaining a rich tradition of cider-making that dates back to 1856.

The charm and authenticity of Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard have captivated visitors for generations. The orchard, which initially began producing non-alcoholic cider, still uses its original 1889 apple press to craft over 20,000 gallons of cider each fall. In 2002, the mill expanded its offerings to include hard ciders, apple wines, and apple pie moonshine, further solidifying its status as a destination for cider aficionados.

One of the highlights of a visit to Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard is the opportunity to experience their new tasting room, where guests can enjoy tasting flights and ciders by the glass.

SEE ALSO: Iconic Upstate New York Cider Mill Owners Die Just Days Apart

With over 100,000 visitors flocking to the orchard each year, it's not just the cider that draws crowds. The mill offers a delightful array of products, including fudge, New York State cheese, homemade pies, dumplings, and their famous apple cider doughnuts. For a uniquely delicious treat, be sure to try their signature cider float, made with French vanilla ice cream, cider, and ginger ale.

Get our free mobile app

Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and the season runs through December, allowing plenty of time for cider enthusiasts to savor the flavors of the award-winning cidery.

Look Around the Upstate New York Cider Mill Named #1 Best Cidery in America Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been crowned the best cidery in America by readers of USA Today. Take a peek around the grounds! Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor