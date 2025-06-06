The Finger Lakes National Forest may soon see an increase in logging activity due to a federal directive aimed at ramping up timber production across national forests.

The order, issued by President Donald Trump's administration, calls for a 25% increase in timber output, and it fast-tracks the approval of logging projects by easing environmental review processes.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the 16,000-acre Finger Lakes National Forest, located between Cayuga and Seneca Lakes, could be impacted by this plan.

While the federal government says the move is about improving forest health, reducing wildfire risks, and supporting the wood product supply chain, local officials and environmental advocates are raising serious concerns.

Environmentalists Raise the Alarm

Yvonne Taylor of Seneca Lake Guardian has voiced worry that large-scale logging in the area could worsen water quality in Seneca and Cayuga Lakes.

“If it gets logged, that could mean more sediment in Seneca and Cayuga lakes that are already struggling with harmful algal blooms,” Taylor explained.

With much of the forest situated on a ridge, critics fear that logging could disturb sensitive soil and ecosystems, especially in a region already dealing with environmental stressors.

Senators Push Back on Expanded Logging

New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are also opposing the expansion. They sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service urging the agency not to increase commercial logging in the Finger Lakes National Forest.

Schumer criticized the plan as hasty and poorly thought-out, even referencing the environmentally destructive character from The Lorax in his statement. “The Finger Lakes National Forest is a crown jewel of the region,” Schumer said. “Trump’s recent executive order could callously cut down huge chunks of this forest, threatening the Finger Lakes.”

A Valuable Recreational and Economic Asset

The senators pointed to a report from the Forest Service that estimates the Finger Lakes and Vermont’s Green Mountain National Forests generate about $174 million a year through recreation-related activities.

The Finger Lakes Forest itself boasts over 30 miles of trails and offers access to pastures, woodlands, gorges, and ravines, drawing tourists and outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year.

In contrast, the financial gains from increased timber sales are relatively modest and, some argue, not worth the potential cost to the environment and tourism.

Forest Health Already Being Managed Locally

Currently, the Forest Service does allow logging on up to 800 acres within the forest as part of forest management efforts. This includes thinning trees to promote new growth and reduce wildfire risk.

The service also uses prescribed burns to maintain balance in overgrown areas. This spring, 600 acres in the Hector Ranger District were scheduled for controlled burns as part of fire prevention efforts.

Balancing Conservation and Production

While the federal government maintains that its plan will modernize forest management and create economic opportunities, local leaders and environmental groups stress the need to tread carefully, especially in ecologically sensitive and economically vital areas like the Finger Lakes.

As the debate continues, many in the region are watching closely, hoping that long-term sustainability and environmental stewardship remain top priorities in any decision-making process involving New York’s only national forest.

