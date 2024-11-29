Discover Lily Dale, New York: A Spiritual Haven

Lily Dale, located in Upstate New York and recognized as an official Path Through History Site, has stood as a beacon of spiritual growth and harmony since its establishment in 1879.

As the world's largest center for spiritual development and the practice of the Spiritualist religion, Lily Dale has attracted seekers from far and wide for over 140 years.

A Sanctuary of Enlightenment and Rich Heritage

For more than a century, Lily Dale has been renowned for its transformative summer program, offering a diverse array of lectures, workshops, and activities led by esteemed authors, researchers delving into psychic phenomena, and revered mediums, healers, and teachers. This vibrant community serves as a hub where individuals can deepen their faith, expand their consciousness, and explore the mysteries of the spiritual realm.

Embracing the Universal Life Force and Unique Collections

Visitors to Lily Dale can take a walk back in time at the Lily Dale Museum, which is housed in an 1890 one-room school and holds artifacts and memorabilia from the early days of the Spiritualist movement. The museum boasts a display of items from the Fox family, whose contact with the Spirit world played a pivotal role in the birth of Spiritualism. The Susan B Anthony women's suffrage display in the museum is renowned as one of the best in the country.

Preserving Spiritualist Literature and Memorabilia

The Marion H Skidmore Library, housing the largest collection of Spiritualist books in the world, offers a reading room with thousands of rare and unique titles available for public use. The library is known for its extensive collection of Spiritualist newspapers, magazines, and pamphlets, making it a vital research source for early Spiritualism and its pioneers.

Get our free mobile app

Visit the Fox Cottage and Memorial Garden

Don't miss a visit to the Fox Cottage, the birthplace of Modern Spiritualism, which was moved to Lily Dale as a memorial to the Fox Sisters and the spirit of Spiritualism. Although destroyed by fire in 1955, the ground where the cottage once stood has been transformed into a peaceful memorial and meditation garden open for all visitors to experience tranquility and reflection.

Celebrities Who Found Religion The glitz and glam of fame may appear to be the good life. However, dealing with the trials and tribulations of life all while in the spotlight for the world to see can be a heavy weight to bear. While this is an obstacle all celebrities face, many of our favorite actors, singers and other celebrities have turned to religion to help cope with the pressure of celebrity and find their inner faith. Gallery Credit: Kayla Thomas