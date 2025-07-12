The Broome County Health Department wants everyone to know: Legionnaires' disease tends to pop up more during the summer and early fall. And while most people don’t think twice about mist from fountains or steam from a hot tub, those warm, moist environments can be the perfect playground for Legionella bacteria.

So, What Is Legionnaires’ Disease Anyway?

Legionnaires’ disease (also called Legionellosis) is a serious type of pneumonia caused by a bacteria that naturally lives in water. It loves warm spots, think hot water tanks, plumbing systems, cooling towers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains. Good news: your car or home A/C unit isn’t at risk because they don’t use water to cool the air.

You Can’t Catch It From Other People

This isn’t something you can catch by sitting next to someone in a waiting room. Legionnaires’ spreads through mist or vapor, say, from a hot tub or a building’s cooling system, not from person-to-person contact. So if someone at your office had it, that doesn’t automatically put everyone else at risk.

What to Watch For

The symptoms sound a lot like other illnesses: cough, fever, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath. If it feels like something more than a summer cold, it’s worth checking out, especially if you have underlying health issues. The disease is treatable with antibiotics, but like many illnesses, early detection is key.

Who’s Most at Risk?

While many healthy people who are exposed to the bacteria won’t get sick, certain groups are more vulnerable. That includes people over 50, smokers (current and former), folks with chronic lung conditions, those with weakened immune systems, and anyone on medications that suppress immunity.

No Vaccine, So Prevention is Key

There’s no vaccine for Legionnaires’ disease right now, which means maintenance is everything. Keeping water systems clean and at the right temperature is one of the best ways to stop the bacteria from growing in the first place. Businesses and building managers especially need to stay on top of this.

