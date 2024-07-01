Upstate New York Lake Named the Cleanest in America!

What an honor for New York State! One of our Upstate lakes has just been named the cleanest lake in the entire United States!

If you're a fan of crystal-clear waters, breathtaking landscapes, and a community committed to preserving nature, Lake George in Upstate New York is the place for you. Lake George was recently named the cleanest lake in the United States adding to the idyllic retreat area.

Connect with Nature in a Pristine Wonderland

Maxwell Gold via Unsplash Maxwell Gold via Unsplash loading...

Lake George is nestled amid the rolling hills of the Adirondack Mountains and the lake owes its cleanliness to a combination of factors, including its natural forestland watershed and the community's active efforts to keep it pristine. With over 90 percent of the surrounding watershed covered in unspoiled forests, Lake George boasts a remarkable ecosystem that helps filter out pollutants before they reach the water.

Preservation Efforts and Community Spirit

Maxwell Gold via Unsplash Maxwell Gold via Unsplash loading...

The Lake George Association, a local organization dedicated to protecting the lake, plays a major role in maintaining its pristine condition. Through initiatives like the implementation of woodchip bioreactors, which reduce the release of nitrates into the lake, locals have demonstrated a commitment to safeguarding this natural wonder. With the motto "We Protect Lake George Together," the community is actively involved in preserving the lake for future generations.

Get our free mobile app

A Water Lover's Paradise

Maxwell Gold via Unsplash Maxwell Gold via Unsplash loading...

Lake George offers a wide range of activities for water enthusiasts. Visitors can dive into the crystal-clear depths and explore underwater landscapes filled with shipwrecks, a playground for scuba diving enthusiasts. Cruise along the calm waters on tour boats, enjoying incredible views of the Adirondack Mountains. For thrill-seekers, jet skiing and water skiing are popular options.

An Adventure Playground on Land

Maxwell Gold via Unsplash Maxwell Gold via Unsplash loading...

Beyond the lake itself, the town of Lake George is filled with attractions and activities. Explore the charming downtown area, lined with quaint shops and boutiques offering unique treasures. Challenge yourself on adventure courses or take off on a steamboat trip, immersing yourself in the history and beauty of the area. Music festivals, museums, and seasonal events add to the town's lively atmosphere, offering something for everyone.

Rent This Entire Island in Upstate New York! If you ever wanted to escape into the lap of luxury while being surrounded by nature, look no further than this one-of-a-kind glamping island in Upstate New York. This exclusive retreat near Saranac Lake offers lavish comfort and rustic charm, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor