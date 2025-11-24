Woody’s Tavern on Gosset Drive in Kirkwood is preparing to close its doors, marking the end of a spot that has meant far more to locals than a place to grab a drink.

Since opening in September 2019, the tavern has become a familiar stop for regulars, a go-to meeting place, and a second home for countless people who walked through its doors.

Where Customers Became the Heart of the Tavern

Owners shared that the heart of Woody’s has always been its customers. Over the years, the laughter, stories, celebrations, and even the tough moments people brought with them shaped the tavern into something unique. Whether someone stopped in for a quick drink after work or gathered friends to celebrate a milestone, those moments helped build the atmosphere that many came to love.

The Team That Helped Shape Woody’s Spirit

The team behind Woody’s played just as important a role. Employees, friends, and family were thanked by the owners for their support through every high and low. Their hard work and dedication helped create the warm, comfortable environment that made Woody’s feel like a place where anyone could walk in and feel at home.

Closing a Chapter and Looking Toward What’s Next

As the owners prepare to close this chapter, they shared that the decision comes after much thought and reflection. They plan to take time for themselves, enjoy more moments with loved ones, and figure out what the next adventure might look like. While the business may be ending, the memories and friendships formed inside those walls will stay with them.

What to Expect as Woody’s Nears Its Final Day

Woody’s Tavern will officially close on Wednesday, November 26. Until then, the tavern will open daily at 1 p.m., inviting customers to stop in for one more visit and to show their support during the final days. The owners also plan to sell bar and kitchen equipment, along with pieces of memorabilia, for cash only.

A Heartfelt Thank You to the Community

In their message to the community, the owners expressed deep gratitude for everyone who supported Woody’s Tavern over the years. For them, it wasn’t just a business. It was a place filled with love, friendship, and shared moments they’ll never forget.

