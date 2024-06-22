If you ever wanted to sit in the lap of luxury while surrounded by nature, look no further than this one-of-a-kind glamping island in Upstate New York. This exclusive retreat near Saranac Lake offers lavish comfort (including a personal chef!) and rustic charm, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Luxurious Accommodations

The island boasts a diverse range of accommodations, including a lean-to, a tree house, a log cabin, and a lodge. Each housing unit has premium linens and access to luxurious bathrooms featuring oversized Turkish towels, hair dryers, and specialty soaps and lotions.

The lean-to is ideal for couples, the tree house provides an ultimate glamping experience for up to three guests, the log cabin can accommodate up to six glampers, and the lodge, a rustic nature retreat, comfortably sleeps up to 10 guests. Each unit is equipped with heating and air conditioning for complete comfort.

Exclusive Services and Facilities

What sets this glamping island apart is the inclusive range of facilities and services provided. Guests are pampered with three daily meals, afternoon tea, and unlimited access to wine, liquor, and snacks. A dedicated boatman, chef, and housekeeper cater to every need throughout the stay.

Unwind in the luxurious hot tub, take advantage of the assortment of boats and sports equipment, or enjoy the personal attention of a fitness instructor. The property also features a tipi, a pool house, and boathouses for added convenience.

A Retreat Like No Other

Escape to this upscale vacation rental for an unmatched glamping experience near the serene Upper Saranac Lake and be treated like the royalty that you are!

