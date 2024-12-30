Retailer with 38 New York Locations Adds to Shutdown List

Many stores were expecting a great holiday shopping season, but one store surprised customers by saying it would close some of its retail locations sooner than expected.

Even though things were looking good for Macy's to close out 2024, they are now planning to close more stores than they originally thought, some of them as early as this week.

Accelerated Closure Plan Announcement

In a meeting with investors this month, Macy's CEO Tony Spring announced that the company plans to close more stores as part of its plan to reorganize the business. Initially, they wanted to close 150 stores by 2026, but now they are looking to shut down about 65 stores before the end of this Tuesday, December 31, 2024, which is sooner than they had originally expected.

Macy’s Retail Presence and Strategy

Macy's has 38 stores in New York and over 470 stores all across the country, making it a big name in retail. Macy's is part of Macy's, Inc., which also owns Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. They’ve also added smaller stores to their lineup to meet the changing needs and preferences of customers.

Uncertainty Surrounding Store Closures

Macy's has not revealed which specific stores in New York will be closing, but Spring said that the closures will mostly affect stores that are not performing well and were already on the list to be closed. Macy's has not shared more information about the faster closure plan, which has left customers wondering about what will happen next for the company.

