Apple is getting ready to announce the iPhone 17 on September 9th, and if you live in New York, you’re not alone in buzzing about it. A new study shows that New York is #1 in the entire country for iPhone excitement, with more social media posts per person about the new phone than any other state.

iPhone Prices Through the Years

One of the first questions people ask when a new iPhone comes out is, “How much will it cost me?” Looking back at past models helps give us an idea.

iPhones 12 through 16: Pro models have ranged from about $1,132 to $1,224, while standard models have sat between $732 and $932.

Older iPhones (X through 11): Prices were around $765 to $815 for standard and around $1,165 for Pro.

Early iPhones (4s through 8): Much cheaper compared to today’s standards, between $599 and $749.

Why New Yorkers Care the Most

Why is New York leading the charge in the iPhone excitement? Probably because New Yorkers rely on their phones for almost everything from commuting, to working, and staying connected with family and friends. With almost 18,000 social media posts already about the iPhone 17, we’re watching this launch closely.

How We Stack Up Against Other States

California came in second place, followed by Georgia, Ohio, and Nevada. But even those states didn’t come close to the number of posts coming out of New York. For every 100,000 residents, there were nearly 90 posts about the iPhone 17 here, by far the highest ratio in the nation.

What to Expect This September

While the exact price of the iPhone 17 hasn’t been announced yet, the Pro version will likely cost over $1,100, while the standard version may be between $700 and $950. New Yorkers may grumble about the price, but we’ll still be first in line when pre-orders go live.

New York Loves Its iPhones

New York loves its iPhones, and the numbers prove it. With the iPhone 17 just days away from being released, eyes are on Apple to see what upgrades, new features, and prices are coming. If excitement could power a phone, New Yorkers would already have the iPhone 17 fully charged.

