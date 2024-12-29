Warning to New Yorkers: Avoid Answering Calls from These Numbers

You know those mystery calls from random numbers that we all get? How often do you find yourself dealing with those annoying scam calls? Daily? Every other day?

The problem is that scammers have really upped their game over the years, making it hard to spot the real calls from the fakes.

Scammers have become so advanced and they deploy all sorts of tricks to reel us in. Scammers can even change the info that shows up on our phones when they call, making it appear as if they are calling from a legitimate phone number. When this happens, it is called "spoofing," and it is how a lot of people end up falling for their scams. But thankfully, many phone providers now label suspected scam calls with a "Scam Likely" tag to give us a heads-up.

Spotting a scam call can be tough, but there are ways to protect yourself. By keeping an eye out for shady area codes and knowing some of the commonly used scam numbers, you can avoid becoming their next target.

Go Banking Rates has put together a list of 11 phone numbers that are known to be used by scammers. Take a second to look them over and do your best to never answer calls from these numbers because it is just going to be a scammer on the other end looking to unleash havoc in your world.

Don't Answer Calls From These Phone Numbers We all get a lot of calls from numbers that we don't recognize. Most simply don't answer. However, if you receive a call or a text from one of these numbers, you definitely don't want to respond. In fact, just block these numbers. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams

Get our free mobile app