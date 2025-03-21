Now that winter is gone and spring is here, that means more sunlight to enjoy outdoors. Did you know that something as simple as stepping outside into the daylight could add years to your life.

A new study suggests it might not be as far-fetched as it sounds. The findings showed that people soaking in the brightest daylight hours had a 17% to 34% lower risk of dying early compared to those stuck in dim, shadowy routines. Could our modern indoor lives be costing us more than we realize?

The Great Outdoors vs. Cozy Indoors

In a recent survey by Sleep Junkie, found that New Yorkers barely spent 2 hours and 50 minutes per week taking in the natural light during the winter. The survey didn't just count the hours; it also wanted to know why we liked indoor time and how we feel about light in our lives.

Reasons for Staying Inside

When they were asked why they stayed in, most people (60%) said it was too cold out there. Another 17% blamed the early darkness. Busy schedules and the comfort of the indoors also contributed to staying inside instead of outdoors.

The Indoor Light Fix

When it comes to indoors, 80% of people said they prefer to stay inside near windows while they work or study. It shows that even a small thing like this can make a big difference, especially when we can't spend much time outdoors.

Bridging the Gap

When there's not enough sunlight around, about half of the crowd (53%) say they would take some vitamin D or load up on foods rich in the vitamin. Even though it isn't easy, 85% said they'd change their daily routine if it meant not taking an early exit from this world.

The Power of Natural Light

When it comes to feeling on the ball, 88% mentioned they're all in when they get a good amount of natural light.12% shrugged it off, showing how most of us really enjoy the sunlight, especially when winter's got us feeling a bit blah. Thank goodness, spring is here now.

