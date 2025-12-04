If you live in New York, you probably look forward to this season all year. The lights go up, kitchens smell like cookies again, and families finally get a chance to slow down together. But tucked inside all that sparkle is a reality most of us don’t think about.

New York ranks third in the entire country for the biggest jump in burglaries between November and December. Right when everyone is busy giving and celebrating, trouble has a way of slipping in quietly.

FBI Data Reveals a Significant Seasonal Spike

A study from Stone Injury Lawyers combed through FBI data from 2019 to 2023, and the results are enough to make anyone pause. In New York, burglary rates climb by more than eight percent during the holiday season. November sees an average of 10.66 burglaries per 100 thousand people. By December, that number rises to 11.55. It might look small on paper, but statewide, that ripple becomes a wave.

New York Lands in an Uncomfortable Third Place

Alabama sits at the top of the list with the biggest holiday-season spike, nearly twelve and a half percent. California follows at around nine percent. Then there’s New York, settling into third place. It’s not exactly the kind of ranking you brag about at the holiday table.

How December Routines Open the Door to Crime

When you think about it, the pattern makes sense. People are shopping more, traveling more, and juggling a dozen different December distractions. Homes sit empty, packages pile up on porches, and routines get a little loosened. For the wrong person, that’s basically an invitation.

Simple Steps to Keep Your Home Safe This Season

No one wants to spend the holidays worrying, but staying aware is part of protecting all the good stuff this season brings. Lock up before heading out, keep an eye on deliveries, and think about adding a few simple security steps if you’re traveling. Timed lights, a neighbor checking in, or even just pausing to double-check the door can make a real difference.

A Little Awareness Keeps the Season Merry

New York shines during the holidays in a way few places can, but that doesn’t mean we get to completely forget the risks. A little awareness goes a long way in keeping the season merry and bright. Stay safe, stay smart, and don’t let the season of giving turn into a season of taking.

