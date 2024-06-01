Twin Tiers Estate on 130+ Acres: Endless Possibilities Await!

Nestled on over 130 acres of picturesque countryside, this stately Twin Tiers home exudes the timeless charm of a country English manor. The property offers an abundance of space, beauty, and versatility, inviting you to explore its endless rooms and elegant features.

Historic Home with Modern Upgrades

Originally built in 1900, this property has been lovingly maintained and updated by the current owner since 1988. Recent renovations include a new septic system, an upgraded roof, and the replacement of three furnaces. This home seamlessly blends historic character with modern amenities, ensuring both charm and comfort.

Unwind and Relax in Tranquil Surroundings

Step into a beautiful sun porch with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlooks a fenced courtyard, serving as a tranquil retreat. Enjoy moments of relaxation as you bask in the serenity of your surroundings.

Versatile Layout: A Perfect Fit for Your Needs

With over 55 rooms to explore, this expansive residence offers a multitude of possibilities. Whether you have a massive family that requires numerous bedrooms or you're seeking a small compound for off-grid living, this property has the flexibility to adapt to your unique needs.

Endless Potential for Customization and Creativity

Boasting 30 bedrooms, eight half bathrooms, and one full bath, along with a spacious formal dining room and a newer kitchen complemented by an unused commercial-style kitchen, the property presents a range of uses. Let your imagination run wild, whether you envision a multi-family vacation resort, a rental property, or a hunting club. The opportunities for customization and creativity are boundless.

Your Dream Home Awaits: Privacy and Outdoor Delights

Previously used as a personal care home and now operating as a single-family residence, this property provides a blank canvas for new owners to tailor the space to their unique needs and vision. The expansive 138 acres offers ample opportunities for outdoor activities such as ATV riding, hiking, and hunting, making it an ideal setting for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

Make It Yours Today!

Listed by Jeffrey R Strohl of Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Montrose, this exceptional property at 1128 County Home Road in Montrose can be yours for $749,500.

