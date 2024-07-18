Entrepreneurs often look towards iconic locations like Silicon Valley, New York City, and others as the ideal spots to launch a startup. However, the increasing saturation and high costs in these cities are prompting aspiring business owners to seek alternative hidden gems across America.

One hidden gem city revealed by a recent study is Binghamton, which emerged in the 94th place overall. The study, conducted by MarketBeat.com, surveyed 3,000 business executives to identify cities that offer unique advantages for launching a startup.

Binghamton is recognized for its potential in technology, healthcare, and manufacturing startups. The city's lower cost of living and supportive business environment, with resources provided by the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator at Binghamton University, make it an attractive destination for new ventures.

Utica, also in New York, secured its place among the top hidden gem cities for startups, ranking at 95th. With a focus on manufacturing, healthcare, and technology, Utica offers a supportive environment for startups. The thINCubator, a startup incubation center, provides essential support such as mentoring, funding, and coworking spaces. Utica's rich industrial history, strategic location, and strong community support make it a promising destination for budding businesses.

As Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat.com, emphasizes, "It's essential for entrepreneurs to consider diverse locations that offer unique advantages for growth." By highlighting cities like Binghamton as a hidden gem for startups, the study showcases the potential and opportunities available beyond the traditional startup hubs.

