The 10 Most Haunted Places in New York’s Southern Tier

New York State, especially in the Southern Tier, has some deep-rooted history. Right in our very own backyard, some places are downright eerie, creepy, and just plain puzzling.

Get our free mobile app

Imagine hearing voices with no one around, seeing ghostly figures dressed in old-timey clothes wandering about, or catching sight of UFOs and Bigfoot. These spots are said to be the spookiest in the whole Southern Tier!

The 10 Most Haunted Places in the Southern Tier of New York State Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Dare To Look Inside? ‘The Conjuring’ House Is Listed for $1.2 Million and Comes With Free Ghosts Rumored to be haunted by Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s, The Conjuring House is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the entire United States and it just so happens to be for sale. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Look Inside Binghamton's "Witch House" Listed with Warren Real Estate of Greater Binghamton for $95,000, this home at 310 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton is one of the area's oldest homes and is called the "Witch House" by people in the neighborhood. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor