Jennie Grossinger wasn’t just the heart behind one of America’s most iconic resorts, she was the soul of a rags to riches story that helped turn the Catskills into a glamorous vacation destination for hundreds of thousands.

Long before luxury getaways became a trend, Jennie built one of the country’s first all-inclusive resorts that welcomed people with open arms and world-class service. Her story is one of resilience, innovation, and warm hospitality that helped transform Upstate New York into a destination people still dream about.

From Austria to the Lower East Side

Jennie Grossinger was born on June 16, 1892, in Baligrod, Galicia, a tiny village in what was then the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Life wasn’t easy, and like many Jewish families facing hardship and discrimination, Jennie’s father made the leap to America in search of a better future. It took him three years of hard labor pressing pants before he could bring Jennie, her mother Malka, and sister Lottie to New York City. Jennie was just eight years old.

Life didn’t magically get easier once they arrived. Jennie struggled in school, unable to speak English and humiliated when demoted to first grade. When her mother returned to Europe temporarily, Jennie dropped out of school at thirteen and took a factory job sewing buttonholes to support the family.

A Run Down Farm with Big Dreams

In 1914, Jennie’s father bought a rundown farm in Ferndale, in the Catskills. He hoped to find peace and maybe a little prosperity, but the soil was rocky and the house was falling apart. Jennie, now married to her cousin Harry Grossinger, went upstate to help. The farm wasn’t profitable, so the family pivoted, taking in paying guests from New York City. And that’s when everything changed.

With no electricity or indoor plumbing, the guest house was far from fancy. But Malka’s kosher cooking and Jennie’s warm, welcoming energy made visitors feel like family. Soon, they were able to sell the original farm and upgrade to a proper hotel with real grounds and a real future.

Grossinger’s: From Boarding House to Legend

By the 1920s, the resort had grown into a luxurious compound. Tennis courts, an auditorium, a children’s camp, Grossinger’s had it all. And Jennie was at the center of it. She insisted that guests be treated like royalty. Crystal chandeliers, matched menus, and matchmakers, Grossinger’s was the go to destination for Jewish families who had long been turned away from elite resorts.

And then came the celebrities: Eddie Fisher got his big break there. Rocky Marciano trained there. Eleanor Roosevelt, Nelson Rockefeller, and even Robert Kennedy stopped by. It was inclusive, warm, and elegant, all thanks to Jennie.

Innovator, Host, Visionary

Jennie didn’t just run a resort, she revolutionized the hospitality industry. She introduced the concept of the all-inclusive, all-entertaining vacation. She brought in top tier talent, hired a PR team before that was common, and branded herself as the face of her resort. In the mid-20th century, women weren’t often found leading empires, but Jennie was the exception.

Grossinger’s was open to everyone, and Jennie made sure of it. She believed her resort could be a "social laboratory" and it was. At a time when other hotels discriminated, Jennie welcomed guests of all races and religions. And people kept coming back.

Philanthropy From the Heart

Jennie’s success didn’t stop at business. She became a passionate philanthropist, giving generously to Jewish and non Jewish causes alike. Even during the Great Depression, she found ways to give back, believing that prosperity meant little if others were suffering. Her charitable work earned her several honors, including two honorary degrees. But Jennie never did it for the accolades, she did it because it was simply who she was.

A Legacy That Lives On

Jennie Grossinger passed away in 1972 at her beloved resort. At the time, Grossinger’s was a 1,200-acre paradise with 35 buildings and room for 150,000 guests a year. She had gone from sewing buttonholes in a New York factory to hosting presidents and performers.

Jennie Grossinger’s name may not be as instantly recognizable as some hospitality titans, but her impact is still felt today in all-inclusive resorts, in cruise ships, and even in the storyline of Dirty Dancing, which was inspired by resorts just like hers.

What Happened to Grossinger’s Resort?

By 1986, it had closed its doors for good. What happened? A mix of changing vacation habits and the rise of air travel pulled people away from traditional getaways, and Grossinger’s, like many of its neighbors, couldn’t keep up. After it shut down, the massive resort sat abandoned for more than 30 years. Most of the buildings were finally demolished in 2018, and in 2022, a fire ripped through what was left, taking down one of the last remaining structures. It’s a heartbreaking end for a place that once welcomed stars, families, and honeymooners by the thousands.

