Oh, the Fourth of July on a Thursday... it's not the ideal scenario, is it?

We have to work on Wednesday and again on Friday, which means the celebration may not be as epic as when it falls on a Monday or Friday but fear not, my fellow Americans! We have the power to make this Fourth of July an unforgettable day by flexing our creative muscles and whipping up a dessert that screams "USA!"

Showcasing Your American Spirit in Dessert Form

What could be more American than a glorious (and gluttonous) red, white, and blue cake, stuffed with not just one, but three decadent flavors of pie?

The Curious Creation Known as the "Cherpumple"

Now, I'll admit, I may not have the patience to actually make this dessert myself, but I'm definitely intrigued. Allow me to introduce you to the famous "Cherpumple."

The Cherpumple is a wild concoction where different flavors of pies are nestled snugly within layers of cake. Picture this: cherry pie, blueberry pie, and apple pie all bundled up with the help of three boxes of cake mix and six cans of cream cheese frosting.

And if you really want to make it patriotic for the Fourth of July, you won't forget the grand finale—topping it all off with some Pop Rocks and mini American flags!

