If you've ever wished your favorite Finger Lakes spots could be part of something iconic like Monopoly, well, now's your chance. Mr. Monopoly himself will be in Canandaigua this morning to help kick off a fun and unique project, the creation of Monopoly: Finger Lakes Edition, set to hit shelves in the spring of 2026.

This new version of the classic game is all about celebrating the region, and instead of landing on Boardwalk or Park Place, players might find themselves rolling the dice and ending up at places like the Corning Museum of Glass or Watkins Glen State Park, depending on what the community chooses.

The Finger Lakes Take Center Stage

The game is being developed by Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, under license from Hasbro. And yes, this is the real deal. Canandaigua has been chosen as the official launch city for the public input campaign, and that means your favorite landmarks, businesses, and attractions could end up right on the board.

Share Your Favorite Spots

Local residents, business owners, and community leaders are all invited to submit their ideas for which Finger Lakes destinations should be featured. Have a favorite coffee shop in Geneva? A go-to winery in Hammondsport? Maybe a childhood memory at a local park in Seneca Falls? Now is the time to share it.

The hope is to build a board that truly reflects the character and charm of the entire Finger Lakes region, one property square at a time.

Who’s Involved in Today’s Big Announcement

The launch event is happening today, Tuesday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Central on Main in Canandaigua. On hand will be Mr. Monopoly himself, along with Lindsay Wallace from Top Trumps USA, Senator Pam Helming, Mayor Bob Palumbo, and other local leaders and tourism representatives.

What Happens Next

Community input will be gathered over the coming months, and then the fun begins as the game takes shape. The final product is expected to be ready for release in spring 2026, just in time to bring a little Finger Lakes fun to summer game nights across the region and beyond.

Whether you're a Monopoly fan or just love where you live, this is your moment to help shape a piece of local history!

