If you live in New York State, here’s an alert worth paying attention to. The FBI is warning about a slick and dangerous phishing scam that’s been making the rounds since April.

Scammers are impersonating senior U.S. officials, using not just text messages but even AI-generated voices that sound incredibly real. The goal? To trick people into handing over sensitive information or clicking on harmful links.

Who’s in the Crosshairs?

So far, this scam is mostly aimed at current or former government officials at the federal and state level and the people they know. But scammers love to spread wide nets, and once they get in through one connection, it’s easier to target others. That means anyone connected to government circles could be at risk.

What’s Smishing and Vishing?

You might be wondering what smishing and vishing even mean. Smishing is basically phishing done through text messages, where you might get a message with a link that looks legit but is actually a trap. Vishing is similar, but it uses phone calls or voice messages, sometimes created with AI to mimic real officials, to build trust and extract information.

This isn’t your average spam call. These messages are often personalized and carefully crafted, making it tough to spot the fakes.

How the Scam Works

The scammers start by trying to build a connection with their target. They might ask you to switch to a different messaging app or click on a link that gives them access to your accounts. Once they’ve gained trust, they could impersonate you or your contacts to steal information or money.

The danger is that if they get into one official’s accounts, they can use that access to target others, setting off a chain reaction of fraud.

What New Yorkers Can Do to Protect Themselves

The FBI’s advice is simple but crucial: If you get a message claiming to be from a senior U.S. official, don’t assume it’s real. Take a moment to verify by reaching out through official channels. Never click on suspicious links or switch to unknown messaging apps just because someone asks you to.

Remember, real officials won’t pressure you or ask for private information over text or phone.

