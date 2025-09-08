When you think of Binghamton, a few things instantly come to mind, spiedies sizzling on the grill, cheering for our hometown teams, and of course, those historic carousels we’re so proud of. But what really makes our area special isn’t just the food, the sports, or the landmarks. It’s the people who have called this place home, the ones whose ties to the Southern Tier have left an impact not just here, but across the entire world.

From Clocks to Computers: The Bundy Brothers

Take the Bundy brothers, for example. They lived in a stately home right on Main Street in Binghamton, where they started building time recording clocks. That small venture eventually grew into something much bigger, IBM, a company that would change technology forever.

Rockefeller’s Southern Tier Connection

Even John D. Rockefeller, known as the wealthiest American of all time, spent a chapter of his early life here. He and his family briefly lived in Owego, and he attended school at Owego Academy before building his empire.

The Shoe Company That Built a Town

Then there’s George Francis Johnson. Originally from Massachusetts, he came to Endicott to oversee a crew in part of a shoe factory. Before long, he and Henry B. Endicott would join forces to build the Endicott-Johnson Company, an industry that didn’t just create jobs but helped shape the very community around it.

35 Famous People With Ties to the Binghamton Area