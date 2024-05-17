Sacred Sites in Upstate New York To Host Open Houses

Places of worship in Binghamton, Endicott, Johnson City, and Elmira will open their doors to the community as part of the New York Landmarks Conservancy's annual Sacred Sites Open House on May 19, 2024.

This event invites visitors to explore the extraordinary architecture, art, and history of diverse houses of worship throughout New York State.

The theme for this year's event is "Welcoming Our Neighbors," highlighting the social service and cultural programs offered by religious institutions to the wider community. In addition to showcasing their buildings, participating congregations will offer musical performances and special guided tours.

The Sacred Sites Open House is a free statewide event that allows visitors to discover the remarkable architecture in their towns.

Get our free mobile app

Peg Breen, President of the New York Landmarks Conservancy, emphasizes the timeliness of this year's theme, stating, "We hope people will use this opportunity to visit various religious institutions to increase understanding and acceptance."

Locally sponsored by PAST, the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, the Sacred Sites Open House in the Southern Tier region will feature congregations from Binghamton, Endicott, Johnson City, and Elmira.

Binghamton - All Open Sunday, May 19

New York Landmarks Conservancy New York Landmarks Conservancy loading...

Salvation Temple Church - 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Centenary-Chenango St. United Methodist Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm

United Presbyterian Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm

The Landmark Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Islamic Awareness Center - 11:00am to 1:00pm

Saint Michael’s Orthodox Church - 11:00am to 1:00pm

Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church - 12:00pm to 2:00pm

First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ - 11:30am to 1:30pm

Saint Patrick’s Church - 11:00am to 1:00pm

Temple Concord Synagogue - 12:00pm to 3:00pm

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton - 1:00pm to 3:00pm

Tabernacle United Methodist Church - 12:30pm to 2:30pm

Redeemer Lutheran Church - 11:30am to 1:00pm

Community Baptist Church of Port Dickson - 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church - 11:30am to 1:00pm

Saint Francis of Assisi Church - 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Johnson City - All Open Sunday, May 19

New York Landmarks Conservancy New York Landmarks Conservancy loading...

Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier - 11:00am to 4:00pm

Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church - 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Endicott - All Open Sunday, May 19

New York Landmarks Conservancy New York Landmarks Conservancy loading...

Saint Andrew’s Church - 11:30am to 1:30pm

Saint Mary’s Orthodox Church - 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Elmira - Open Sunday, May 19

New York Landmarks Conservancy New York Landmarks Conservancy loading...

The Park Church - 10:00am to 2:00pm

The Sacred Sites Open House provides an opportunity to appreciate and celebrate the rich architectural heritage of these congregations, as well as their contributions to the community.

In addition to the Sacred Sites Open House, visitors can also enjoy the Family Reading Partnership of the Chemung Valley's BOOKFEST in Wisner Park, which is adjacent to The Park Church in Elmira.

For more information about the New York Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Sites Open House, visit nylandmarks.org.

Church and Museum for Sale in High Falls, NY This property will convert you. Yes, that might be a bad church reference to use since this building was once a church and a museum. But now this historic Hudson Valley building located in the heart of High Falls, NY is ready to come back to life with whatever you decide to design. Check out 23 Mohonk Road for sale and it's under $500,000 dollars. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn