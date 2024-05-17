Sacred Sites in Upstate New York To Host Open Houses
Places of worship in Binghamton, Endicott, Johnson City, and Elmira will open their doors to the community as part of the New York Landmarks Conservancy's annual Sacred Sites Open House on May 19, 2024.
This event invites visitors to explore the extraordinary architecture, art, and history of diverse houses of worship throughout New York State.
The theme for this year's event is "Welcoming Our Neighbors," highlighting the social service and cultural programs offered by religious institutions to the wider community. In addition to showcasing their buildings, participating congregations will offer musical performances and special guided tours.
The Sacred Sites Open House is a free statewide event that allows visitors to discover the remarkable architecture in their towns.
Peg Breen, President of the New York Landmarks Conservancy, emphasizes the timeliness of this year's theme, stating, "We hope people will use this opportunity to visit various religious institutions to increase understanding and acceptance."
Locally sponsored by PAST, the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, the Sacred Sites Open House in the Southern Tier region will feature congregations from Binghamton, Endicott, Johnson City, and Elmira.
Binghamton - All Open Sunday, May 19
- Salvation Temple Church - 3:00pm to 4:00pm
- Centenary-Chenango St. United Methodist Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm
- United Presbyterian Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm
- The Landmark Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm
- Islamic Awareness Center - 11:00am to 1:00pm
- Saint Michael’s Orthodox Church - 11:00am to 1:00pm
- Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church - 12:00pm to 2:00pm
- First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ - 11:30am to 1:30pm
- Saint Patrick’s Church - 11:00am to 1:00pm
- Temple Concord Synagogue - 12:00pm to 3:00pm
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton - 1:00pm to 3:00pm
- Tabernacle United Methodist Church - 12:30pm to 2:30pm
- Redeemer Lutheran Church - 11:30am to 1:00pm
- Community Baptist Church of Port Dickson - 12:00pm to 2:00pm
- Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church - 11:30am to 1:00pm
- Saint Francis of Assisi Church - 12:00pm to 2:00pm
Johnson City - All Open Sunday, May 19
- Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier - 11:00am to 4:00pm
- Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm
- Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church - 2:00pm to 4:00pm
- Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church - 12:00pm to 2:00pm
Endicott - All Open Sunday, May 19
- Saint Andrew’s Church - 11:30am to 1:30pm
- Saint Mary’s Orthodox Church - 12:00pm to 5:00pm
Elmira - Open Sunday, May 19
- The Park Church - 10:00am to 2:00pm
The Sacred Sites Open House provides an opportunity to appreciate and celebrate the rich architectural heritage of these congregations, as well as their contributions to the community.
In addition to the Sacred Sites Open House, visitors can also enjoy the Family Reading Partnership of the Chemung Valley's BOOKFEST in Wisner Park, which is adjacent to The Park Church in Elmira.
For more information about the New York Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Sites Open House, visit nylandmarks.org.
Church and Museum for Sale in High Falls, NY
Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn
Historic Church Being Repurposed in Buffalo, New York
Gallery Credit: WNYREIS, HUNT Real Estate