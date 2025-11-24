An Endwell man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies following a child predator investigation that involved both the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and a YouTube content creator posing as a juvenile.

YouTuber Alerts Deputies to Concerning Messages

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were contacted on Monday, November 17, 2025, by JiDion, creator of the “EDP Watch” video series. The channel focuses on exposing adults who believe they’re communicating with minors online. He reported that 54-year-old Denis A. Dean of Endwell had been exchanging messages with a decoy pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

Five Days of Explicit Communication

Detectives say the communication between Dean and the decoy began on November 12. Over the next five days, Dean allegedly sent multiple inappropriate images of himself and made plans to meet in person for sex with someone he believed to be a young teen.

Confrontation at Planned Meeting Spot

On the afternoon of November 17, members of the EDP Watch team confronted Dean at a predetermined location in the Village of Endicott. The location was the same one he had arranged with the decoy during their online exchanges.

Law Enforcement Responds and Makes an Arrest

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office Strategic Response Group and the Endicott Police Department responded to the scene and took Dean into custody. In interviews with investigators, Dean admitted he had sent explicit photos and intended to meet the teen for sex.

Charges Include Attempted Rape

Following the investigation, Dean was charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E felony, along with four counts of Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the 1st Degree. He was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility without bail.

Sheriff Akshar Praises Work and Cooperation

Sheriff Fred Akshar said the arrest makes the community safer, noting that the investigation revealed clear and dangerous criminal intentions. He praised the detectives for their thorough work after being alerted by YouTuber JiDion and the EDP Watch team, crediting their diligence for helping secure the appropriate charges.

Akshar added that the Sheriff’s Office values partnerships with community members, media, and online creators when it helps protect local children. The Endicott Police Department also assisted in the case.

