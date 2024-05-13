Step Inside This Enchanting Victorian Home in Waverly, New York

Nestled at 19 Ithaca Street in Waverly, New York, this enchanting Victorian home uniquely blends timeless elegance and modern comfort. With an asking price of $277,000, this 2,942 square-foot residence features four bedrooms, and three baths, and exudes an inviting warmth.

If you have an affinity for Victorian charm, then this house is an absolute must-see. The allure of the property begins with an expansive porch, accessible via a wide set of stairs, which wraps itself halfway around the house.

This idyllic space promises a retreat reminiscent of days past—picture yourself lounging in a comfortable chair, sipping your favorite beverage, and relishing the view of blooming flowers and breathtaking sunsets.

via Realtor.com via Realtor.com loading...

Step inside, and you'll discover a beautiful interior adorned with exquisite woodwork and gleaming hardwood floors. The seamless flow between rooms is decorated with delightful accents, creating an ambiance that is both inviting and intriguing.

Venture upstairs to find generously sized bedrooms illuminated by ample natural light, as well as a full bathroom. Ascend another flight of stairs, and you'll be welcomed by the primary bedroom, complete with a serene sitting area or dressing room, and an additional full bath. And when you crave a moment of tranquility, a private patio off the kitchen awaits, surrounded by lush flowers and vibrant bushes.

Notable features of the property include updated plumbing, electricity, and heating, ensuring both convenience and peace of mind for its future residents. With a driveway accommodating one car, expanding it further to suit your needs is possible.

Get our free mobile app

This charming residence is listed by Melissa Johnson-Hill of Exit Realty Front and Center, who can be reached at 607-724-3948.

via Realtor.com via Realtor.com loading...

Prospective buyers are requested to provide a 24-hour notice for showings, as the sellers are keen to ensure a seamless viewing experience. Their motivation to sell quickly is attributed to an unexpected job offer, with no indications of any shortcomings related to the house itself.

See Inside This Charming Victorian Home in Waverly, NY Nestled at 19 Ithaca Street in Waverly, New York, this enchanting Victorian home uniquely blends timeless elegance and modern comfort. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor