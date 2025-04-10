Two Young Brothers Disappear From Upstate New York

On April 4, 2025, two boys, Dylan and Adam Wisniewski, were last seen in Upstate New York and have since vanished.

Dylan Wisniewski, 14 years old with blond hair and blue eyes, and his older brother, Adam Wisniewski, 15 years old with blond hair and hazel eyes, were last seen together on the day of their disappearance, April 4, in Lockport.

The sudden vanishing of these brothers has raised concerns among their family, friends, and the community. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has taken charge of the search efforts to locate Dylan and Adam Wisniewski.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is appealing to the public for any information that may aid in the investigation. Regardless of how insignificant a detail might seem, individuals are encouraged to step forward and share any information they may have on the whereabouts of the missing boys.

via National Center For Missing and Exploited Children via National Center For Missing and Exploited Children loading...

If you have any information regarding Dylan and Adam Wisniewski or any details related to this missing child case, please contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 716-438-3393. You can also call 9-1-1, or the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-the-lost.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking up if you know where the boys are or if you believe that you've seen them could play an important part in bringing Dylan and Adam back home safely.

Can You Help: Over 30 New York Children Have Gone Missing In 2025