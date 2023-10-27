Drink Spiking Worry Means New York Women Are Staying Sober On Nights Out

We hear about this all the time and it's an incredibly dangerous thing. Drinks being spiked in New York and it's become a major concern for women. They say that they're changing the way they act and what they do when they go out for a night on the town. That doesn't sound like a bad idea.

Nothing ruins a weekend and a life as fast as getting your drink spiked. The good news is that DrugAbuse.com is a leading helper when it comes to substance abuse treatment resources. They did a survey to find the fears and precautions that women are taking in New York to make sure they're not harmed.

What Is Drink Spiking

Drink spiking is when drugs or other substances are added to someone's drink without them knowing. As a dad of a few college students, I was surprised to find out that nearly 1 in 10 students in America say that they have been drugged at one point or another.

According to the survey, 37% of women in New York have made the decision to stay sober while they're on a night out which is actually a little bit higher than the national average of 34%.

The crazy part is that even when someone watches their drink, someone can spike it really fast and the woman wouldn't even know.

You may think that drink spiking only happens to alcoholic drinks but you would be thinking wrong. A survey by Alcohol.org found out that almost 1 in 10 victims of spiked drinks say they were drinking non-alcoholic beverages.

Signs That Your Drink Might Be Spiked

How can a person find out if they have had their drink spiked? There are some symptoms that you might see because of drink spiking. They become extremely tired, loss of consciousness, slowed speech and ability to move, hallucinations, and breathing difficulties.

Here some other signs that may point to drink spiking. When we are told to "drink responsibly", it doesn't just mean in moderation,

