In the early 1930s, the Great Depression was squeezing small towns across America, and Norwich, New York, was no exception.

The Norwich Knitting Company had been a powerhouse for more than two decades, supplying garments during World War I, pioneering new materials like rayon, and outfitting athletes in its signature Champknit shirts. But when the Depression hit, even this industry leader wasn’t immune. With more than a third of Norwich’s population depending on the mill, its survival was about more than just business, it was about the livelihood of an entire community.

A Bold Idea From a Determined Founder

Company founder Fred O’Hara knew he had to think differently if he wanted to keep his 500 employees working. In true entrepreneurial fashion, he looked west, straight to Hollywood. At the time, a young Walt Disney was making waves with his animated shorts and a character named Mickey Mouse. O’Hara reached out to Disney with a proposal: let Norwich Knitting Company put Mickey and friends on clothing. It was a gamble, but one that could change everything.

The First Disney Clothing Contract

The bold pitch worked. Norwich Knitting Company became the very first business to secure a license from Walt Disney Enterprises to produce textile goods featuring Mickey Mouse and other characters. This was groundbreaking not only was it the first time Disney characters appeared on clothing, it was also a whole new way for families to connect with the magic of Disney outside of the movie theater.

A Lifeline for Norwich

The deal couldn’t have come at a better time. Suddenly, Norwich Knitting Company had a hot new product line that people couldn’t get enough of. By 1935, more than a million garments had been sold.

The knitting mill became the beating heart of Norwich once again, employing a huge portion of the town’s residents and helping families weather the economic storm. For many in Norwich, Mickey Mouse wasn’t just a cartoon, he was a symbol of hope stitched right into their everyday lives.

A Legacy That Endures

The success of the Disney partnership cemented Norwich Knitting Company’s place in both textile and pop culture history. What began as a desperate attempt to save jobs during the Great Depression turned into a pioneering licensing deal that shaped the way we see branded merchandise today.

The story of Fred O’Hara’s vision, and the way Norwich rallied around it, remains a powerful reminder of how creativity, risk taking, and a little bit of Disney magic can change the course of a community.

