When it comes to finding the perfect home or apartment, we think about things like public transportation, schools, and open spaces. However, one thing that can fly under the radar is the quality of your neighbors. Good neighbors can help your living experience, while bad neighbors can turn your dream home into a nightmare.

Ever wonder which state has the friendliest neighbors in America? Well, Compare the Market AU dug around to see the neighborly vibes across the nation, shedding light on where you're most likely to find a warm welcome in your new neighborhood.

According to the study, 55% of Americans lend a hand to their neighbors by pet sitting, getting the mail, or helping with home maintenance. Trust is important with half of the respondents (50%) feeling comfortable sharing a spare house key with their neighbor.

New Yorkers Shine in Neighborly Bonds

In New York, 59% of residents said they have a positive relationship with their neighbors, giving the Empire State, one of the highest rates of friendliness in the nation. New Yorkers are known for their willingness to chip in and support each other with maintenance tasks. In fact, 49% of East Coasters feel comfortable enough to trust their spare house keys to their neighbors, highlighting the strong sense of community in the region.

Friendly Faces Across Different Regions

When it comes to neighborly warmth, the Southern and Northeast regions are the beacons of friendly vibes, with 59% and 54% of residents, always ready to have a helping hand with home maintenance and welcoming new neighbors.

Get our free mobile app

On the other hand, the Mid-west seems to be more reserved, with over half (52%) leaning towards keeping to themselves and being less likely to help their neighbors with home maintenance.

Top Neighbor Peeves

Despite the friendly gestures, it's not all sunshine and rainbows when it comes to neighborly relations. The study discovered the top six reasons that Americans find most annoying about their neighbors:

Being noisy, loud music, or throwing parties - 40%

Animal noise, such as dogs barking - 33%

Parking in your designated spot - 18%

Excessive loud intimacy - 13%

Leaving trash bins out for too long - 8%

Parcel theft - 7%

Christmas Toys That Will Make Your Neighbors Nervous