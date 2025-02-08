The Dick’s Sporting Goods Press team has confirmed to Townsquare Media that the original Dick’s Sporting Goods on Court Street in Binghamton is closing its doors after 77 years of serving the Southern Tier community.

The press team expressed their pride in the store's enduring legacy, acknowledging the dedication of their teammates and the loyalty of their customers at this location over the years.

Transitioning and Continued Service

The press team further stated that while the Court Street store may be closing, the company is committed to continuing its service to the community through various other outlets, including the House of Sport Johnson City, Going Going Gone! in Vestal, the Conklin distribution center, and the DICK’S Open.

The Birth of Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods has had a long and storied history since it was founded in 1948. It all began when 18-year-old Dick Stack, an avid fisherman, opened a bait and tackle shop in Binghamton. His dedication and relentless work ethic saw the business expand, eventually evolving to encompass much of what the company offers today.

Get our free mobile app

Dick’s Sporting Goods Growth and Expansion

Edward W. Stack and his siblings took ownership of Dick's in the early 1980s, and under their leadership, the company grew from two locations in Upstate New York to a national presence. The company saw further expansion across the country, with more than 800 Dick's stores now operating in 47 states as of 2023.

46 Famous Athletes With Ties to the Binghamton Area Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor