This one is for the ladies and you may want to hold onto your hats and watch out for those cars. After all, the person behind the wheel may not be paying attention to you, so you better be paying attention to them.

Get our free mobile app

There was a study done recently and it was a an eye-opener for the ladies of New York State. It had to do with the most risky states for female pedestrians. And guess what? New York has landed a spot in the top 10!

This study went through the numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 2017 to 2021. According to this data, Alaska takes the crown as the most dangerous state for female pedestrians. Out of 63 pedestrian deaths, 30 were women – that's almost half of the total casualties.

Coming in a close second place was Rhode Island, where 26 out of 60 pedestrian fatalities were women – that is over 43% of the total. Vermont and Massachusetts also rank high on the list, with 42.42% and 40.34% of female pedestrian fatalities respectively.

And where does New York stand? Well, the Empire State isn't too far behind – landing in sixth place. Over 37% of all pedestrian fatalities in New York were females. That's 485 out of a total of 1310, showing that our sidewalks and streets aren't necessarily the safest place for women to be on foot.

Overall, this shows how dangerous it can be for female pedestrians in different states. Finally, this one is for the fellas, if you are walking side by side with your favorite female, may sure that you're on the outside. It's the least you can do.

In Memoriam: 2024 Deaths A look at those we've lost in 2024. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp