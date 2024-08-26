You probably don't think about this often but do you work in a dangerous job in New York? Here are the results from a recent study on the jobs with the greatest risk in the Empire State.

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting: The Risky Realm

Topping the charts with a fatality rate of 42 per 100,000 workers is the agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting sector. Whether it's growing crops, raising livestock, or tackling timber, they earn their stripes in the great outdoors, with an average annual salary of only $43,987 to show for it.

Construction: Where Heights Meet Hazards

In second place, the construction sector comes in with a fatality rate of 9.6 per 100,000 workers. From carpenters to electricians and plumbers, this high-risk, high-reward field brings in an average hourly wage of $40.

Transportation and Utilities: Navigating the Danger Zone

Ranking third on the list, is the transportation and utilities sector with nearly 9 fatal injuries for every 100,000 workers. Whether it's shuttling passengers, managing the electricity grids, or working with gas and sewage systems, these workers face risks every day. They bring in an average salary of just under $64,000, the stakes are high but the reward is good.

Leisure and Hospitality: The Risks in Recreation

The leisure and hospitality industry comes in with 3.2 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers. From jet-setting travel to accommodation and cooking maestros, these folks keep the leisure scene going. With an hourly wage only averaging at $17.25, it's a labor of love that comes with its share of risks.

Manufacturing: Crafting a Risky Business

Finally, the manufacturing sector comes in with a fatality rate of 2 per 100,000 workers. Turning raw material into products that we need, these workers work with their hands, machines, and chemicals. With an average hourly wage of $27, it's a profession that demands skill but compensates you well for your work.

