The Most Dangerous Driving Behaviors on New York Roads
When it comes to cruising down the road, you might think driving the tricky bends or making hairpin turns are the riskiest maneuvers. But surprise – the most dangerous driving habit for us New Yorkers is actually as simple as it gets.
Straight and Deadly: A Startling Statistic
Believe it or not, driving in a straight line is the top reason for fatal crashes in the US. Just minding your own business and driving along a straight road can account for an incredible 62.93% of all fatal crashes. Who knew that going straight could be so dangerous?
Around the Bend: The Second Most Hazardous Move
Coming in at a close second is maneuvering around the bend, responsible for almost 20% of fatal crashes. So next time you take that curve, make sure to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.
Taking a Left Turn: The Third Most Risky Maneuver
This may come as a surprise but turning left lands in the third spot as it causes almost 10% of the fatal crashes. Who would have thought something as common as a left turn could be so dangerous?
New Data: Fatal Crashes Spike by 14%
In 2022, a staggering 50,157 fatal crashes were recorded, marking a 14% increase over the past five years. These numbers serve as a reminder to pay attention on the road and drive defensively.
So, the next time you take to the road, remember to stay alert, follow the rules, and practice safe driving. It only takes a moment to change everything for a lifetime.
