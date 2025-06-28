21 Years Later: The Search for Craig Frear in Upstate New York

During the summer of 2004, a young man vanished into thin air from a sleepy river town in Upstate New York and his family is still seeking answers about what happened to him.

This is a personal story for me because the unresolved disappearance of Craig Frear happened in my hometown. Craig was just one grade ahead of my little sister in school and vanished about two blocks from where I grew up.

On June 27, 2004, Craig was seen leaving a friend's house at the Cambridge Manor apartments in Scotia at 2:00 p.m. Craig left his car and was walking along the railroad tracks when he completely vanished.

Despite exhaustive efforts by the authorities and his loved ones, all attempts to locate Craig have resulted in a perplexing and disheartening dead end.

As we mark this somber 20th anniversary, I can't help but hope that someone, even anonymously, might have information about what happened to Craig. His family deserves closure and any help unraveling this mystery would be invaluable.

Born on October 14, 1986, Craig was a 17-year-old junior at Scotia Glenville High School when he vanished. Descriptions of him at the time of his disappearance describe him as a 5'11" white male weighing 190 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Craig was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white short-sleeved t-shirt, and Adidas sneakers with three black stripes. Craig had a gold chain with a St. Christopher medal around his neck. He went by the nickname "Craiger" and was known to sometimes wear a goatee.

Even after two decades, the New York State Police are actively engaged in the search for Craig, fueled largely by his family's unwavering hope and desire for answers. In a recent news interview, Craig's family shared the enduring pain and uncertainty they grapple with daily and underscored the urgent need for any piece of information, regardless of how seemingly small it might be.

If you have any information regarding Craig Frear's disappearance, I beg you to come forward. Your information could prove critical in solving this mystery and providing his family with the long-awaited closure they deserve.

Please consider reaching out to the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. You can call State Police Princetown at 518-630-1700 or Troop G Major Crimes at 518-783-3212. If you'd rather, you can e-mail your information to: nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov .

