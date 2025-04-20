If you’ve ever ranted about your credit score online, congrats—you’re helping New York keep its crown. A new report from Swoop Funding shows that no one talks trash about their credit situation more than New Yorkers. We’ve taken the top spot in the nation for the most negative credit-related complaints per capita.

The Numbers Don’t Lie (But They Do Hurt)

According to the data, New York comes in with 329.8 negative credit conversations per 10,000 residents. That’s a lot of people venting online about FICO fails, missed payments, or getting ghosted by lenders. Over 30% of those chats? Full-on negative. We’re not just confused—we are mad at our credit scores.

Nevada and Florida Are Right Behind Us (But Not Quite As Loud)

Coming in second and third are Nevada and Florida, with 305.2 and 275.9 negative conversations per 10,000 people, respectively. Florida actually beats us percentage-wise, with 31% of credit convos being negative—but New York still wins in total credit chatter.

Why Does This Matter?

A recent survey from BadCredit.org found that almost 30% of Americans (including me) don’t check their credit scores yearly. That means we might not know if our credit is struggling until it’s too late.. These online convos show just how stressed people are, and how much better we need to be about credit management.

Credit Scores: The Toxic Ex We Can’t Stop Talking About

Credit scores are confusing, frustrating, and haunt us at the worst time (looking at you, apartment applications). Here is the good news. Talking about it is the first step to doing something about it. So if you’ve ever screamed into the void (or X, or Reddit) about your credit score, you’re definitely not alone. You’re just a New Yorker.

