Rumors have been swirling about a potential U.S. launch of the highly-anticipated Chicken Big Mac from McDonald's. The mega-popular sandwich has been a major hit in international markets, and New Yorkers have been eagerly awaiting its arrival on their home turf.

While there was a limited test run of the Chicken Big Mac in the United States back in 2022, the possibility of its wider release in the country has recently gained traction.

According to reports from food bloggers and industry insiders, the Chicken Big Mac has already made an appearance at select McDonald's locations in Miami and Homestead, Florida.

Additionally, there have been claims that the sandwich is set to hit menus in the U.S., including in New York in 2024, with speculation stemming from a video in which McDonald's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, hinted at the sandwich's return to the American market.

While the exact details and timelines remain unconfirmed by McDonald's, the excitement surrounding the potential U.S. launch of the Chicken Big Mac is strong.

The sandwich, which features the iconic triple-layered bun, cheese, lettuce, pickles, and Big Mac sauce, but with crispy chicken breast patties instead of beef, has garnered significant attention from fans and food enthusiasts alike.

Get our free mobile app

For those eager to try the sandwich but unable to wait for an official launch in New York, a special ordering trick has been suggested. By combining a regular Big Mac with two McChickens and replacing the beef patties with the McChicken patties, customers can create a makeshift version of the Chicken Big Mac and experience the flavor profile firsthand.

Check Out The McMansion! Most Extraordinary McDonald's in the World Here in NY The home was built in 1795 for the Denton family on Long Island who is the founder of the town of Hempstead. It was an 18th-century farmhouse. McDonald's bought the property in 1985 with plans of leveling the home and building a fast food restaurant. That's when the residents of the Town of Hempstead stepped in to try and save the historic home according to Atlas Obscura . McDonald's agreed to restore the mansion in exchange for allowing them to build a drive-thru lane. Check out this unique and extraordinary McDonald's that is known as the Denton House McDonald's or the McMansion! Gallery Credit: Lejaceman-TripAdvisor; Google Maps