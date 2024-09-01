Is the Chicken Big Mac Really Coming to New York State?
Rumors have been swirling about a potential U.S. launch of the highly-anticipated Chicken Big Mac from McDonald's. The mega-popular sandwich has been a major hit in international markets, and New Yorkers have been eagerly awaiting its arrival on their home turf.
While there was a limited test run of the Chicken Big Mac in the United States back in 2022, the possibility of its wider release in the country has recently gained traction.
According to reports from food bloggers and industry insiders, the Chicken Big Mac has already made an appearance at select McDonald's locations in Miami and Homestead, Florida.
Additionally, there have been claims that the sandwich is set to hit menus in the U.S., including in New York in 2024, with speculation stemming from a video in which McDonald's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, hinted at the sandwich's return to the American market.
@mcdonalds_corp Our #CEO has spoken. Which #BigMac are you picking? Let us know in the comments 🍔 #TasteTest ♬ original sound - McDonald’s Corporate
While the exact details and timelines remain unconfirmed by McDonald's, the excitement surrounding the potential U.S. launch of the Chicken Big Mac is strong.
The sandwich, which features the iconic triple-layered bun, cheese, lettuce, pickles, and Big Mac sauce, but with crispy chicken breast patties instead of beef, has garnered significant attention from fans and food enthusiasts alike.
For those eager to try the sandwich but unable to wait for an official launch in New York, a special ordering trick has been suggested. By combining a regular Big Mac with two McChickens and replacing the beef patties with the McChicken patties, customers can create a makeshift version of the Chicken Big Mac and experience the flavor profile firsthand.
Check Out The McMansion! Most Extraordinary McDonald's in the World Here in NY
Gallery Credit: Lejaceman-TripAdvisor; Google Maps