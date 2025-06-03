A Pennsylvania man is facing a slate of felony charges after an attempted burglary in Broome County was stopped in its tracks by the property owner himself.

Early Morning Alarm on Colesville Road

Just after midnight on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, deputies from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary in progress at a property on Colesville Road in the Town of Kirkwood.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a tense scene: a man standing near a pickup truck, holding a handgun pointed at another man dressed in dark clothing and wearing what appeared to be a mask. The armed individual was quickly identified as the property owner, who had reportedly caught the other man in the act.

Confrontation Leads to Arrest

Deputies were able to de-escalate the situation, giving verbal commands that were followed by both individuals. The investigation revealed that the property owner had gone to check on his property when he came across the masked man, later identified as 46-year-old Wesley N. Wyckoff of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania.

Wyckoff was allegedly in the process of burglarizing multiple buildings on the property when he was confronted. The owner, who was armed with a legally registered handgun, detained Wyckoff and immediately called 911.

Tools, Damage, and Drugs Found

Authorities found several buildings and a vehicle on the property had been broken into or damaged. Wyckoff was reportedly carrying a screwdriver, pliers, and a small plastic bag containing a white, crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Felony Charges Filed

As a result of the investigation, Wyckoff was arrested and faces the following charges:

Two counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (Class E Felony)

Possession of Burglar Tools (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Sheriff Commends Deputies and Property Owner

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar praised the fast and professional response of the deputies on the scene. He also said, “This case highlights the right of everyday, law-abiding citizens to be able to legally protect themselves and their property.”

The case remains under investigation, and Wyckoff is currently in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

