How the World Looked the Last Time Binghamton Reached 100°

Binghamton is experiencing an unprecedented June heatwave. With temperatures soaring and the mercury hitting near-record highs for this time of year, it seems like the sweltering conditions have no end in sight.

While the scorching heat index may make the temperature feel like we have reached 100 degrees, the last time the actual temperature reached 100 in Binghamton was on August 26, 1948, the year Harry S. Truman served as president, gas was just 26 cents a gallon and the average cost of a home was around $3,000.

To put things into perspective, let's take a trip down memory lane to the year 1948. It was a time of significant events and milestones. The popular TV show "Candid Camera" debuted on ABC, entertaining audiences with its unique comedic style. Meanwhile, NASCAR was still in its infancy, recently incorporated, and beginning its journey toward becoming a household name.

Closer to home, our neighboring city of Syracuse was celebrating a major milestone – its 100th anniversary. Festivities were in full swing as the city looked back on a century of growth and development. In the middle of the joyous celebrations, the world mourned the loss of Mahatma Gandhi, who had recently been assassinated, leaving a void felt by many across the globe.

In August 1948, the London Olympics showcased extraordinary athletic achievements, and Americans made their mark in various events. The U.S. divers Vicki Draves, Zoe Ann Olsen, and Patsy Elsener swept the women's 3m springboard event, continuing with an American clean sweep of the medals in the men's 3m springboard diving. Additionally, American athletes Mel Patton and Barney Ewell took the top two spots in the men's 200m event, while the U.S. 4 x 200m freestyle relay team set a world record. Jimmy McLane secured gold in the 1,500m race, contributing to the U.S. clean sweep of every men's swimming gold medal at the Games.

Political events were unfolding that would shape the future. The U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations was founded, becoming an integral part of America's military force. Alger Hiss, an advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, faced accusations of being a communist, sparking controversy and political debate.

And the number one song in the United States the last time the temperature reached 100 degrees in Binghamton? It was “Twelfth Street Rag” by Pee Wee Hunt.

