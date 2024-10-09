Recently we told you that your dog could be a Bark Ranger. How awesome is that. Here is something else you should know, especially if you want to go outside with your four-legged furry friend in the Parlor City.

If you're a dog owner living in the city of Binghamton, you may want to keep an eye out and not let Fido roam free off-leash. More and more pup parents are hopping on the off-leash training trend, and it turns out that Binghamton has some strict regulations on where your furry friend can go without a leash.

The city's ordinances, found in Chapter 178 on Animals, have rules that apply to your four-legged companion. Here is a surprise, even if you're in a designated off-leash park, there are specific laws you have to follow to stay on the right side of the paw patrol.

According to the regulations, dogs are required to be leashed when in public areas unless they are on the owner's private property or an area approved by the Mayor and City Council as an off-leash zone.

It's a leash-life for Binghamton's pooches, with strict guidelines in place to ensure public safety and good dog behavior. So, before you let your pooch go wandering off leash-free, make sure you are aware of the laws in place in the city of Binghamton. It's about keeping the peace, wagging tails, and making sure everyone – humans and pups alike – can enjoy the city life together.