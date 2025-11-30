A Binghamton man has admitted to serious drug and weapon offenses following a major investigation earlier this year. According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, 54-year-old James A. Baker pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Large Quantities of Drugs and a Loaded Firearm Recovered

In his plea, Baker acknowledged possessing a significant amount of methamphetamine along with a loaded and operable .38 caliber revolver. Investigators say the items were discovered during a narcotics search warrant at 10 Cary Street in Binghamton on March 6, 2025. In total, authorities recovered approximately 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine, two ounces of fentanyl, over fourteen hundred dollars in cash, and various tools tied to drug trafficking.

Sentencing to Bring Lengthy Prison Time

As part of the agreement, Baker will serve eight years in state prison with three years of post-release supervision for the drug charge. He will also serve eight years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for the weapon charge. Both sentences will run at the same time.

District Attorney Praises Investigators’ Work

District Attorney F. Paul Battisti said this case highlights the danger posed by individuals who traffic deadly drugs and illegally possess firearms. He credited the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force for removing large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a loaded weapon from the community. Battisti added that his office remains committed to aggressively pursuing those who threaten public safety.

Case Prosecuted by Broome County DA’s Office

Senior Assistant District Attorney Joseph Nieto handled the prosecution with support from District Attorney Investigator Michael Gazdik. The case was investigated by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force. Sentencing is scheduled for February 26, 2026, in Broome County Court.

