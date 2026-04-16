If you grew up anywhere in Upstate New York, there’s something about trains that just sticks with you: the sound, the size, the way they feel bigger than life when they roll through town. And now, something truly massive is headed our way.

A Piece of History Is Rolling Back Into New York

The legendary Big Boy 4014 is coming back to New York, and this hasn’t happened in more than 80 years, which makes it hard to wrap your head around.

This isn't just any old train, either. The Big Boy 4014 is the largest operating steam locomotive in the world, a machine so big and so powerful that it feels more like something out of a movie than real life. And here’s the part that makes it even more special to me personally: it was originally built in Schenectady in 1941 by the American Locomotive Company. My grandfather worked there when this very locomotive was being built, which means this isn’t just a piece of history rolling through our backyard. For my family, it’s something much closer to home than that.

Is the Big Boy 4014 Coming Through Upstate New York?

According to sources, there are rumors that on Friday, June 12th, the Big Boy 4014 will be rolling through the Southern Tier, with an expected stop in Owego at around 10:40 am for about 30 minutes; however, this hasn't yet been confirmed by Union Pacific. What we can confirm per the Union Pacific website is that the train will stop in Buffalo.

The eastern leg of the tour kicks off on May 25. You can sign up for the Union Pacific Steam Club on their website to get email updates and track where this beat of a train is headed next.

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Just keep in mind that, as with anything this big, the schedule is subject to change, so it’s worth checking back as the eastern leg of the tour gets closer. If you’ve ever stood trackside and felt that rumble in your chest, just know that nothing you’ve experienced before will quite prepare you for this.

A Machine Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen

At 133 feet long and weighing about 1.2 million pounds, it was originally built to haul heavy loads during World War II, and it is not sleek or quiet in the slightest. It’s loud, powerful, and unapologetically massive. When it comes through, there are no tickets, no rides, no fancy setup. Just you standing there, watching history roll by in real time.

Why This Feels Bigger Than Just a Train

This tour is part of something much larger: a coast-to-coast celebration leading up to America’s 250th birthday, which makes it far more than a random appearance and truly a once-in-a-generation moment.

For a lot of us, especially here in Upstate New York, it feels personal; these tracks and these towns have seen a lot over the years, but nothing quite like this in decades. There’s no confirmed schedule yet for New York City, but given the scale of this tour, it’s absolutely something worth keeping an eye on.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

A few things worth knowing before you go: viewing is free, but parking may not be, and some stops are short, so timing really does matter. Depending on the location, you may not be able to get super close, so it’s worth doing a little research on the best spots ahead of time. Most importantly, stay safe and respect the tracks. This is one of those moments where you bring the kids, grab your camera, and just take it all in.

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Don’t Let This One Pass You By

You know those things people talk about years later. “I remember when that came through…” This is one of those moments. It’s not just about seeing a train; it’s about feeling something you rarely get anymore, that mix of history, power, and pure awe. And right here in Upstate New York, it’s about to roll right past us.

11 Great Train Station Restaurants in Upstate NY! Tasty and Historic! This is a great gallery of nostalgic restaurants found in old train stations (or built because there was a train station next door). Many of these buildings got their start in the 1800s.

Just reading the history linked to each of these restaurants reveals the positively dizzying activity of local train routes in the past. Rail lines criss-crossed every part of Upstate NY, and virtually every small town had access to a train ride, for personal use or business.

You will like these photos of what folks have done to restore, revitalize and caretake these important and historic structures.

And the restaurants!

Some serve diner foods, and others are 5-star fine dining destinations. All are delicious! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio