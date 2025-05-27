It seems like every time that we turn around, there is another scam to worry about. So New Yorkers, the FBI has a heads-up for all of us. There's a tricky new scam going around, and it involves fraudsters pretending to offer discounted medical insurance. It's important to be on your guard and to hang up immediately if you get a call like this.

It's a wild world out there, especially in the Empire State. The FBI has issued a warning about these scammers who are trying to trick us into believing they're legit insurance companies. Be cautious and don't fall for their tricks.

The last thing we want is to get caught up in a financial mess because of these fraudsters. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! So keep on your toes and don't get lured into these shady schemes.

To protect ourselves, the FBI has some good advice. Make sure to verify any offers, reach out to the right authorities, and read the fine print before committing to anything. Be proactive and don't let these scammers get the best of us!

If you think you've been scammed, speak up. Report the incident to the Internet Crimes Complaint Center and help keep our fellow New Yorkers safe. We can fight against these dishonest people and keep our community secure.

Some people may have already fallen victim to these schemes, but let's do what we can and look out for one another. Follow the FBI's advice and your own instincts, to help prevent the scammers from succeeding and making you the next victim.

