Think back to summers that smelled like fresh cut grass and bike chain oil. When you left the house after breakfast and didn’t come back until the streetlights blinked on. That version of childhood might feel like a thing of the past, but many families are on the hunt for towns where kids can still grow up with skinned knees, muddy sneakers, and a sense of freedom.

A new survey asked 3,004 parents across the U.S. to weigh in on where that magic still exists, especially when it comes to raising “free-range kids.”

Three New York Towns Stand Out for Safety, Charm, and Community Living

Out of every place in the Empire State, these three towns rose to the top. Each one is charming, walkable, safe, and centered around community. They're places where childhood still feels like childhood.

Saratoga Springs Tops the List as a Family Friendly Haven in New York

Saratoga Springs took the top spot for New York parents and it’s easy to see why. Famous for its horse races, mineral springs, and vibrant downtown, it’s also a hub for families who want the best of both worlds: culture and play.

Kids can ride their bikes through Saratoga Spa State Park, ice skate in Congress Park in winter, or just explore the city’s walkable neighborhoods. With strong schools and a welcoming vibe, it’s become a magnet for remote-working parents who want to be close to nature, but not too far from city life.

Skaneateles Offers Lakeside Living and a True Childhood Experience

Perched on the edge of a picture-perfect Finger Lake, Skaneateles is the kind of place that makes you want to slow down. Kids spend summers swimming and sailing, winters sledding and building snow forts. The downtown is cozy and filled with locally owned shops, and the schools have a stellar reputation.

It’s the town parents dream about when they say they want their kids to "just be kids." Whether you're from the area or escaping the fast pace of the city, Skaneateles has all the ingredients for a grounded, nature-filled childhood.

Rhinebeck Combines Hudson Valley Charm with Family-Friendly Living

Tucked in the Hudson Valley, Rhinebeck blends charm and creativity with a big helping of family appeal. It’s the kind of place where kids can visit local farms, take after-school art classes, or run wild at the county fair.

There’s a reason it’s popular with parents who work in media, design, and education. You’re close enough to New York City for convenience, but far enough for peace of mind. Add in great schools and wide-open spaces, and you've got a winning combo.

Parents Redefine “Free-Range” as Independence with Boundaries

The term "free-range kids" might make you picture unsupervised toddlers climbing trees, but most parents say it’s not quite that wild. According to the survey, 66% of parents define free-range parenting as “independence with boundaries.” Let the kids explore, sure, but know where they are and what they’re doing.

