Can you believe that 4.2 million Americans are getting ready to enter the retirement phase this year? But, it's not all sunshine and rainbows because 61% of us are worried about our retirement savings. We also are concerned about Medicare and Medicaid costs continuing to rise and other challenges that are ahead.

Get our free mobile app

On the bright side, our life expectancy is continuing to climb, giving 65-year-olds almost 20 more years to look forward to. But with AI potentially extending our lifespans, picking the right retirement place is important to a comfortable future.

Seniorly's latest study has ranked the Best and Worst States to Retire in 2025, looking at affordability, healthcare, and lifestyle factors across the US. New York may not be topping the charts, but it's holding its own in several crucial aspects for retirees.

Here's a glimpse at what New York has to offer:

Personal income tax: 10.9% (Rank: 49)

Average temperature: 49.6°F (Rank: 34)

Elderly population: 18.6% (Rank: 20)

Older adults with chronic conditions: 63% (Rank: 29)

Average Social Security payment: $377 (Rank: 14)

Doctors per 10k older adults: 272 (Rank: 4)

Cost of living index: 123.4 (Rank: 46)

Arts and recreation centers: 377 per 100k older adults (Rank: 14)

Long-term care spending: $4,889 per older adult (Rank: 19)

New York might not be the retirement paradise of your dreams, but it does offer decent healthcare access, cultural opportunities, and long-term care support.

As you plan your retirement journey, consider these factors and find a spot that suits you best while enjoying your golden years. Here's to a fulfilling retirement ahead – and maybe catching a Broadway show or two along the way!

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor