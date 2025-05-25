From Los Angeles to New York City, the incredible scenes of street art murals all over the United States have carved out an incredible space in the cultural landscape, and for good reason.

Not only do these fantastic murals stand as powerful and symbolic pieces of art that reflect local culture and its history, but they also attract tourists because of their significance and expression of the human experience.

Los Angeles: A Mural Paradise

Not surprisingly, Los Angeles tops the list with an overwhelming 2,401 street murals, making it the ultimate destination for any mural lover. Known for its rich cultural diversity and creative energy, LA’s neighborhoods are filled with bold artworks that reflect the city’s identity.

New York City: A Haven for Street Art

In second place is New York City with 1,139 murals. The Big Apple is well known as the epicenter of street art, New York City offers everything from grandiose graffiti to modern mural movements, especially in the more vibrant areas like Brooklyn and Queens.

Phoenix: Rising as a Street Art Destination

Phoenix comes in third with 813 murals as of this year. The city’s growing street art scene blends the local heritage with contemporary styles, making it a rising destination for anyone that is looking for public art in the Southwest.

Whether you are looking to travel long distances or just want a short drive, New York is a good place to start when you want to immerse yourself in the world of street art. Don't feel like traveling to the Big Apple? How about checking out what Buffalo has to offer.

A Guide to Buffalo's Excellent Street Art That We Found