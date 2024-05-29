Two New York Beaches Earn Spot Among Top 10 Best in U.S.

In a recent annual report, two beaches in New York State have been named among the top ten beaches in the entire United States!

The Best Beach of 2024

Topping the list of America's best public beaches for 2024 is Duke Kahanamoku Beach, located in Oahu, Hawaii. However, coming in second is Southampton, New York's Coopers Beach, and taking sixth place on this list is East Hampton, New York’s Main Beach.

Coopers Beach: A Coastal Gem in New York

Coopers Beach, nestled in Southampton, offers a picturesque coastline and is known for its pristine sand and azure waters. Coopers Beach offers a serene and enjoyable escape from daily life and with its wide shoreline and gentle surf, it serves as an ideal destination for beachgoers of all ages.

Get our free mobile app

What Sets Coopers Beach Apart

According to an evaluation by the experts, Coopers Beach has excelled in numerous criteria used to assess beaches in the United States. Factors such as sand type, wave action, presence of lifeguards, wildlife, level of development, and crowding are all considered. Coopers Beach stood out in these categories, showcasing its commitment to maintaining a high-quality, well-managed beach environment.

Main Beach: Another Coastal Gem in New York

Main Beach in East Hampton which took the 6th spot on the list of the best beaches in the United States is renowned for its captivating coastal beauty and serene atmosphere. The beach boasts powder-like sand and picturesque views, making it a popular destination for both locals and tourists, perhaps because it is a spot where celebrities are often seen.

Eight Quaint New York Towns Perfect for a Weekend Getaway Need to escape for the weekend? Each of these eight towns in New York is perfectly quaint and will check off so many boxes on your weekend getaway wish list. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor